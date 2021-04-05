Market cap of U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] reaches 1.23B – now what?

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ: USCR] loss -9.62% on the last trading session, reaching $66.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2021 that U.S. Concrete Announces Change To Its Board Of Directors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) (the “Company” or “U.S. Concrete”), a leading supplier of aggregates and ready-mixed concrete in active construction markets across the country, announced that William J. Sandbrook, member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has decided not to stand for reelection at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Sandbrook stated, “It has been my distinct pleasure and honor to have served as past Chairman and CEO of U.S. Concrete. Having created significant shareholder value through a successful turnaround and growth strategy over the past 10 years and successfully transitioning the leadership of the Company, it is time to turn my focus to other endeavors that are presenting themselves. I am extremely proud to say that the U.S. Concrete of is a vastly changed company from the one I joined in 2011. The dedicated employees are the best in the industry, and I want to thank them for their past and continued efforts.”.

U.S. Concrete Inc. represents 16.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.23 billion with the latest information. USCR stock price has been found in the range of $64.92 to $73.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 365.44K shares, USCR reached a trading volume of 1540190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USCR shares is $49.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Concrete Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Concrete Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Concrete Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for USCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for USCR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for USCR stock

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, USCR shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.23, while it was recorded at 68.31 for the last single week of trading, and 38.06 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +14.31. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.87.

Return on Total Capital for USCR is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 206.28. Additionally, USCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] managed to generate an average of $15,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.U.S. Concrete Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Concrete Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]

There are presently around $779 million, or 72.60% of USCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,563,781, which is approximately 5.671% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 997,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.12 million in USCR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $62.55 million in USCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ:USCR] by around 1,114,949 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 859,860 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 9,780,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,755,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USCR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,423 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 217,024 shares during the same period.