Market cap of Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] reaches 617.77M – now what?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] gained 5.34% or 0.42 points to close at $8.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4883778 shares. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) reported financial results for the full year 2020, including consolidated revenues of $1 billion and an increase in cash in the second half of the year.

Full-year 2020 highlights include:.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $7.8708, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KODK points out that the company has recorded -6.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -428.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, KODK reached to a volume of 4883778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for KODK stock

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 402.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.87.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -140.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$120,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

There are presently around $124 million, or 19.20% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,811,933, which is approximately 2.142% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 2,534,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.01 million in KODK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.52 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 6.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 3,047,787 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,710,687 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 8,147,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,905,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,669 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,703,660 shares during the same period.