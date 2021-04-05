Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 101.40M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Sponsors Psychedelic Compound Research to Treat PTSD.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that it is sponsoring psychedelic research at the Mount Sinai Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research (the “Center”). The Center examines the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-related symptoms.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Health care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is reaching a crisis point. Each year, over 8.6 million adults grapple with PTSD, and nearly ten percent of Americans will experience PTSD at some time in their lives. Combat veterans in particular, are at an even greater risk, with an estimated 11-20 percent of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan having PTSD annually. Over half a million veterans have sought treatment for PTSD in the last few years, some having received treatment for decades. Currently, no academic institution, other than the Center, is conducting research involving the administration of psychedelics inside the VA System.

Over the last 12 months, AIKI stock rose by 107.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.40 million, with 34.99 million shares outstanding and 32.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.35M shares, AIKI stock reached a trading volume of 4340034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3848, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9042 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,440, which is approximately 41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 138,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in AIKI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.1 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 318,618 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 258,618 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 36,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,632 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 159,135 shares during the same period.