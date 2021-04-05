Market Analysts see PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 17.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.00. The company report on March 31, 2021 that New Innovations Drive Growth for PubMatic’s Omnichannel Wrapper Solution.

OpenWrap customization and A/B testing live with more than 200 publishers globally.

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announced major enhancements to its omnichannel header bidding wrapper, OpenWrap, bringing greater flexibility and control to publishers. With sophisticated customization capabilities, OpenWrap, a leading, Prebid-based wrapper solution, now helps publishers seamlessly test, analyze and optimize their wrapper setup, driving improved audience addressability and higher programmatic yield.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1117786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PubMatic Inc. stands at 13.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.89%.

The market cap for PUBM stock reached $2.42 billion, with 41.69 million shares outstanding and 7.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.94K shares, PUBM reached a trading volume of 1117786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $61.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 7.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.26.

How has PUBM stock performed recently?

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.64, while it was recorded at 50.64 for the last single week of trading.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,932,610 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,932,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,932,610 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.