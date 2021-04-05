Market Analysts see PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] price surged by 19.35 percent to reach at $3.79. The company report on March 24, 2021 that PLBY Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Up 89% Year-Over-Year to $148 Million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Up 118% Year-Over-Year to $46 Million.

A sum of 3826727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 640.48K shares. PLBY Group Inc. shares reached a high of $25.73 and dropped to a low of $19.18 until finishing in the latest session at $23.38.

The one-year PLBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.75. The average equity rating for PLBY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PLBY Stock Performance Analysis:

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.09. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 82.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.70 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 18.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into PLBY Group Inc. Fundamentals:

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97 million, or 11.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 706,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.52 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $13.24 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,264,335 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 904,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,145,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,043 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 161,403 shares during the same period.