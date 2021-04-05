Market Analysts see Kellogg Company [K] falling to $66. Time to buy?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $63.56 during the day while it closed the day at $63.34. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Shaquille O’Neal joins Tony The Tiger® at Center Court with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ First-of-its-Kind Cereal Slam Dunk.

Fans could score a limited-edition box of new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs autographed by Shaq before it hits shelves.

The nationwide debut of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs is just a few weeks out, but before the cereal hits retail shelves, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® is giving super fans the chance to win an autographed box signed by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal!.

Kellogg Company stock has also gained 0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, K stock has inclined by 2.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.94% and gained 1.78% year-on date.

The market cap for K stock reached $21.54 billion, with 343.00 million shares outstanding and 337.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, K reached a trading volume of 3643780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $65.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 30.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.61, while it was recorded at 63.81 for the last single week of trading, and 63.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.93%.

There are presently around $18,880 million, or 90.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 60,465,170, which is approximately -0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,109,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.47 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -1.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,910,088 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 16,933,383 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 265,236,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,079,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,875,668 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,992,539 shares during the same period.