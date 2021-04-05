Market Analysts see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSI] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.74 at the close of the session, down -4.35%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that BioDelivery Sciences Reports Strong Q4 and Record Full-Year 2020 Results.

Total Company Net Revenue Increased 40% versus Prior Year to Reach an All-Time High of $156.5 Million.

Record Level Profitability with Net Income of $25.7 Million, Full-Year EBITDA Margin of 26% and Operating Cash Generation of $25 Million.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock is now -10.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDSI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.92 and lowest of $3.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.45, which means current price is +7.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BDSI reached a trading volume of 1302676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on BDSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has BDSI stock performed recently?

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, BDSI shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.08 and a Gross Margin at +79.78. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.43.

Return on Total Capital for BDSI is now 20.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.98. Additionally, BDSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] managed to generate an average of $146,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]

There are presently around $254 million, or 71.30% of BDSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDSI stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 9,530,000, which is approximately 24.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,214,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.72 million in BDSI stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.16 million in BDSI stock with ownership of nearly 1.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSI] by around 11,489,136 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 11,723,934 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 44,677,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,891,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDSI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,434 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,586,664 shares during the same period.