Market Analysts see Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ACLS] gained 15.84% on the last trading session, reaching $47.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments Of Purion High Energy Systems To Leading CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturers.

Purion is the Implant Platform of Choice for Image Sensor Manufacturing.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE™ high energy systems to leading CMOS image sensor manufacturers. These shipments include a follow on order to the recently closed Purion VXE evaluation. The Purion VXE is an extended energy range solution for the industry leading Purion XE™ high energy implanter. The systems shipped in the first quarter.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. represents 33.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. ACLS stock price has been found in the range of $41.92 to $47.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 437.56K shares, ACLS reached a trading volume of 1009569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACLS shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ACLS stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ACLS shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axcelis Technologies Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACLS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for ACLS stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.44. With this latest performance, ACLS shares gained by 23.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.44, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.43 for the last 200 days.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Total Capital for ACLS is now 11.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.94. Additionally, ACLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] managed to generate an average of $49,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]

There are presently around $1,366 million, or 86.00% of ACLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,118,353, which is approximately 5.343% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 2,498,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.91 million in ACLS stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $108.36 million in ACLS stock with ownership of nearly 40.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcelis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ACLS] by around 2,539,101 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,439,545 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 23,713,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,691,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACLS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,233 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 524,844 shares during the same period.