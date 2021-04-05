Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] moved up 0.77: Why It’s Important

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Luokung Announces Closing on 100% Equity Interests of eMapGo Technologies.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China, announced the closing of the acquisition of eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Following the Company’s recent successful financings resulting in total gross proceeds of $120 million, Luokung has closed on the acquisition of 100% equity interests in EMG, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Luokung Technology Corp. represents 315.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $413.20 million with the latest information. LKCO stock price has been found in the range of $1.30 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.39M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 3610760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.66. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2890, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7530 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 228,265 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,337 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,121,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,836,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,388 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 7,101 shares during the same period.