Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is 38.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] gained 5.86% on the last trading session, reaching $3.25 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of $450 Million of Senior Notes Due 2028.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE: KOS) announced the pricing of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior notes due 2028. The offering was upsized by $50 million over the previously announced offering size of $400 million. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and commercial debt facilities and for general corporate purposes.

The securities offered will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws. The senior notes and the related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. represents 405.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. KOS stock price has been found in the range of $3.09 to $3.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 6851747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.40 to $4.50, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 233.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $1,052 million, or 84.40% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 60,818,191, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,641,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.84 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $91.68 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 29.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 39,326,787 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 41,463,828 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 242,809,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,599,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,752,006 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,956,707 shares during the same period.