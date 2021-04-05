Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Is Currently -2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.82%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Kohl’s Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Collective Strength of the Board.

Kohl’s Directors outmatch the Activists’ slate on relevant expertise and capabilities.

Kohl’s remains open to new ideas that could enhance shareholder value.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock rose by 350.62%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.95. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.40 billion, with 157.78 million shares outstanding and 155.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 3284478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $40 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KSS stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 33 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.57, while it was recorded at 58.83 for the last single week of trading, and 33.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted -3.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,921 million, or 89.00% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,917,049, which is approximately -0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,235,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.74 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $522.28 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 49.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 25,402,082 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 23,864,745 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 86,573,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,840,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,174,054 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,959,303 shares during the same period.