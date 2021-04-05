iSun Inc. [ISUN] is 156.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSun Inc. [NASDAQ: ISUN] surged by $1.91 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.32 during the day while it closed the day at $15.26. The company report on March 22, 2021 that iSun Selected by Northern Reliability and Community Development Enterprises for PV Installation of one of America’s Largest Solar Plus Storage Microgrid Projects.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, announced that it has been selected to provide its innovative solar products and services for phase one of one of the nation’s largest solar plus storage microgrid projects underway in Jackson, TN.

Highlights.

iSun Inc. stock has also gained 16.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ISUN stock has inclined by 153.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 115.23% and gained 156.47% year-on date.

The market cap for ISUN stock reached $113.23 million, with 5.31 million shares outstanding and 2.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ISUN reached a trading volume of 1077514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iSun Inc. [ISUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISUN shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSun Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

ISUN stock trade performance evaluation

iSun Inc. [ISUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, ISUN shares gained by 25.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 703.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for iSun Inc. [ISUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

iSun Inc. [ISUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSun Inc. [ISUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.01 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. iSun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Total Capital for ISUN is now -14.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iSun Inc. [ISUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.87. Additionally, ISUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSun Inc. [ISUN] managed to generate an average of -$29 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.iSun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

iSun Inc. [ISUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 3.90% of ISUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISUN stocks are: VERACITY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 621,952, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in ISUN stocks shares; and CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, currently with $2.0 million in ISUN stock with ownership of nearly 222.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in iSun Inc. [NASDAQ:ISUN] by around 815,764 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 33,928 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 104,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 953,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISUN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,125 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,264 shares during the same period.