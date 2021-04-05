Grifols S.A. [GRFS] is -9.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] traded at a low on 04/01/21, posting a -3.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.62. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Grifols announces topline data from NIAID Phase 3 ITAC trial (INSIGHT-013) evaluating hyperimmune globulins as a treatment for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Grifols continues its COVID-19 research, with more than 20 initiatives targeting different disease stages.

Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived medicines with a track record of more than 100 years dedicated to enhancing people’s health and well-being, announced that the Phase 3 Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC) clinical trial, also known as INSIGHT-013, sponsored and supported by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), did not meet its primary endpoints with statistically significant results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1670104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grifols S.A. stands at 3.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for GRFS stock reached $11.36 billion, with 683.31 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 941.49K shares, GRFS reached a trading volume of 1670104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grifols S.A. [GRFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $27.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79.

How has GRFS stock performed recently?

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, GRFS shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols S.A. [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.01 and a Gross Margin at +43.77. Grifols S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 9.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.35. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $26,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grifols S.A. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 15,436,326 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 16,356,157 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 74,523,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,315,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,472,182 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,850 shares during the same period.