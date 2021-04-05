Gabelli & Co slashes price target on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] – find out why.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on April 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated – ELAN.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ELAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Elanco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 3755514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares reached a high of $29.75 and dropped to a low of $28.685 until finishing in the latest session at $28.79.

The one-year ELAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.06. The average equity rating for ELAN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $33 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ELAN shares from 35 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

ELAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 28.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ELAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.45%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,187 million, or 99.00% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,732,062, which is approximately 5.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 41,440,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.0 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 85,277,575 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 39,796,968 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 332,958,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,033,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,992,542 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,964,336 shares during the same period.