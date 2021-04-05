For USA Compression Partners LP [USAC], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE: USAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.83%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the “Index”) as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on March 19, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will be effective on March 22, 2021:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Constituents added:EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC)Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL).

Over the last 12 months, USAC stock rose by 202.75%. The one-year USA Compression Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.53. The average equity rating for USAC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 96.94 million shares outstanding and 49.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.75K shares, USAC stock reached a trading volume of 1554132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAC shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for USA Compression Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for USA Compression Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on USAC stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for USAC shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for USA Compression Partners LP is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

USAC Stock Performance Analysis:

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, USAC shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into USA Compression Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.38 and a Gross Margin at +33.37. USA Compression Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.07.

Return on Total Capital for USAC is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.63. Additionally, USAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 577.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] managed to generate an average of -$801,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.USA Compression Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

USAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, USA Compression Partners LP posted -6.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for USA Compression Partners LP go to -1.00%.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $349 million, or 25.50% of USAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,181,762, which is approximately -1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,030,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.75 million in USAC stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., currently with $6.07 million in USAC stock with ownership of nearly 4.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in USA Compression Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE:USAC] by around 729,457 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,345,669 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,264,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,339,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,987 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 246,877 shares during the same period.