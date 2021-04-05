For MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 13.09% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MGI.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-02161, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired MoneyGram securities between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

If you are a shareholder who purchased MoneyGram securities during the Class Period, you have until April 30, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 78.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $515.49 million with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $6.61 to $7.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 4104846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $1, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.25. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 529.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $276 million, or 47.60% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,395,685, which is approximately -3.926% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,178,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.62 million in MGI stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22.34 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 15,859,544 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,775,346 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 15,456,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,091,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,093,959 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,503 shares during the same period.