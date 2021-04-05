Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] Stock trading around $3.54 per share: What’s Next?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [NASDAQ: CLWT] jumped around 0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.54 at the close of the session, up 14.19%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declares Issuance of Bonus Shares.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) (the “Company”) announced that its board of directors has authorized the issuance of bonus shares (the “Bonus Shares”), which are issuable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders of record on the Record Date will receive two (2) ordinary shares for every three (3) ordinary shares held. All issuances resulting in a fractional share will be rounded down to the next whole share.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to receive the Bonus Shares. Shares held in brokerage accounts and street name should receive the Bonus Shares by credit to their brokerage account. American Stock Transfer and Trust LLC (“ASTT”) has been appointed as agent for administration of the issuance of the Bonus Shares and any questions should be directed to the attention of ASTT at (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stock is now 83.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLWT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.30 and lowest of $3.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.54, which means current price is +69.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 119.09K shares, CLWT reached a trading volume of 2582619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.62. With this latest performance, CLWT shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for CLWT is now -2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, CLWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] managed to generate an average of -$2,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of CLWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLWT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 156,922, which is approximately 4.605% of the company’s market cap and around 58.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 43,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CLWT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $30000.0 in CLWT stock with ownership of nearly 105.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [NASDAQ:CLWT] by around 54,985 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,761 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 134,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLWT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,762 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,761 shares during the same period.