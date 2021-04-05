Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] Is Currently 25.31 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] gained 25.31% or 1.81 points to close at $8.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2384576 shares. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Earthstone Energy Announces Midland Basin Asset Acquisition.

Acquiring Operated Assets from Tracker Resource Development III and Related Well-Bore Interests from Sequel Energy Group.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the “Tracker Acquisition”) from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and an affiliate (“Tracker”) and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group LLC (“Sequel”), which hold well-bore interests in certain of the producing wells operated by Tracker. Tracker is backed by 1901 Partners Management LP and EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap”), with each holding a 49% ownership interest and Tracker management holding the remainder. The aggregate purchase price of the Tracker Acquisition is approximately $126.5 million consisting of $81.6 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, and 6.2 million shares of Earthstone’s Class A common stock valued at $44.9 million based on a closing share price of $7.24 on March 30, 2021. The effective date of the Tracker Acquisition will be March 1, 2021, with closing anticipated early in the third quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $7.34, the shares rose to $9.43 and dropped to $7.2927, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESTE points out that the company has recorded 245.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -522.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 365.84K shares, ESTE reached to a volume of 2384576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ESTE shares from 7 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ESTE stock

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.20. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 474.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.37.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now -1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.12. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] managed to generate an average of -$222,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

There are presently around $151 million, or 39.60% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 2,268,132, which is approximately 108.365% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC, holding 1,592,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.27 million in ESTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.93 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly 8.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 3,002,699 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,923,217 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,875,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,801,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,996 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,032 shares during the same period.