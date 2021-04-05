DA Davidson lifts Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] price plunged by -8.04 percent to reach at -$1.31. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, announced that the Company’s leadership team will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. JP Roehm, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Moerbeek, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

A sum of 1449940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares reached a high of $16.10 and dropped to a low of $14.40 until finishing in the latest session at $14.99.

The one-year IEA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for IEA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.78.

IEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34. With this latest performance, IEA shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 756.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.30 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 21.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 38.20% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,313,527, which is approximately 163.977% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 875,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.12 million in IEA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $11.11 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 14.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 3,245,708 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,302,534 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,347,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,895,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,265,308 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,390 shares during the same period.