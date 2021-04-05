Curis Inc. [CRIS] Revenue clocked in at $10.80 million, up 44.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 4.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.85. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Curis Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results.

– Significantly expanded IRAK4 inhibitor CA-4948 development to include Phase 1 CA-4948 monotherapy study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Phase 1 CA-4948/ibrutinib combination study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) hematologic malignancies, Phase 2 LUCAS Investigator Sponsored Trial (IST) for the treatment of anemia in lower-risk MDS patients, and Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) -.

– Presented CA-4948 Phase 1 data showing broad clinical activity in patients with R/R AML and MDS and Phase 1 data in patients with R/R non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) showing durable and dose-dependent reductions in tumor burden -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4954177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Curis Inc. stands at 8.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for CRIS stock reached $1.04 billion, with 66.03 million shares outstanding and 63.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 4954177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

How has CRIS stock performed recently?

Curis Inc. [CRIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 912.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1668.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Insider trade positions for Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $751 million, or 71.40% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,707,790, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,756,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.36 million in CRIS stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $51.74 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 251.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 49,768,442 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 6,883,916 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,689,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,342,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,001,966 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,505,250 shares during the same period.