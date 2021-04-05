Credit Suisse lifts UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] traded at a low on 04/01/21, posting a -2.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.75. The company report on March 31, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of $700 Million of 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2029.

(NYSE:UWMC) – UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWMC”) announced that its indirect subsidiary, United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”), priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). UWM expects the closing of the Notes to occur on April 7, 2021. The Notes will have an interest rate of 5.500% and will be issued at a price of 100% of their face value.

UWM intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its MSR Facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4431210 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UWM Holdings Corporation Class stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.39%.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $12.73 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.92M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 4431210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation Class go to 35.65%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

There are presently around $122 million, or 13.10% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 531.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,100,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.28 million in UWMC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $7.86 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 1062.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 10,142,409 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 28,733,152 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,110,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,765,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,044,068 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 19,809,552 shares during the same period.