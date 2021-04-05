CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Is Currently -3.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.71%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation Produces Multiple Parts for the MethaneSAT Satellite Program.

CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CPSH) announces the completion and shipment of several parts to be used in the high-performance spectrometer-based methane sensing system of the MethaneSAT satellite program. MethaneSAT is designed to locate and measure methane from human sources worldwide with much higher sensitivity and spatial resolution and with a far wider field of view than is available with current satellite technology. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years after it is released to the atmosphere.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Grant Bennett, President and CEO, stated “CPS is pleased and honored to be participating in this historic program. The MethaneSAT program could have a major impact on significantly reducing the unnecessary release of Methane into the atmosphere. We are also pleased that participation in this program has allowed us to work with Ball Aerospace, the primary flight system integrator and instrument provider for the MethaneSAT program.”.

Over the last 12 months, CPSH stock rose by 1227.39%.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.85 million, with 13.30 million shares outstanding and 8.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CPSH stock reached a trading volume of 1112783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSH in the course of the last twelve months was 134.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CPSH Stock Performance Analysis:

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, CPSH shares dropped by -22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 669.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1227.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CPS Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.74. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of $8,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.10% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 245,092, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in CPSH stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $1.4 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 211,616 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 149,116 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 508,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 869,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,902 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 54,716 shares during the same period.