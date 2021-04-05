Monday, April 5, 2021
ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Stock trading around $15.65 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Wish Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Delivered Record High Q4 2020 Revenue, Representing Growth of 38% Year Over Year.

Q4 Core Marketplace Revenue Per Active Buyer Increased 66% Year Over Year.

A sum of 4512380 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.74M shares. ContextLogic Inc. shares reached a high of $16.62 and dropped to a low of $15.64 until finishing in the latest session at $15.65.

The one-year WISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.6. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,357 million, or 91.10% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $991.99 million in WISH stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $419.97 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 278,393,173 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,393,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,393,173 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGoldman slashes price target on Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] – find out why.
Next articleAnaplan Inc. [PLAN] Revenue clocked in at $447.80 million, down -23.56% YTD: What’s Next?

