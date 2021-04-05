CIBC lifts Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 04/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.69, while the highest price level was $0.73. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GTE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74838.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 98.93 percent and weekly performance of 3.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 211.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.84M shares, GTE reached to a volume of 3365020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

GTE stock trade performance evaluation

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7721, while it was recorded at 0.6972 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4216 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98 million, or 39.60% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 63,522,353, which is approximately -23.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 41,572,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.1 million in GTE stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $3.79 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 4,865,288 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 27,410,692 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 102,585,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,861,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,581 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,618 shares during the same period.