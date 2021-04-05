Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] Is Currently 13.17 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE: CHRA] price surged by 13.17 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

$715 Million of New Business Awards in 2020, a New Record and 66% Increase from 2019.

New Awards Drive Growth in 2021 and Beyond.

A sum of 1171490 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 676.82K shares. Charah Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $6.20 and dropped to a low of $4.77 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The one-year CHRA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.79. The average equity rating for CHRA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRA shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Charah Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Charah Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CHRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charah Solutions Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.91. With this latest performance, CHRA shares gained by 37.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.16 for Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Charah Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.84 and a Gross Margin at +9.81. Charah Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.86.

Return on Total Capital for CHRA is now -4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.66. Additionally, CHRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 710.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] managed to generate an average of -$112,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Charah Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CHRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charah Solutions Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRA.

Charah Solutions Inc. [CHRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 89.50% of CHRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRA stocks are: PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,978,524, which is approximately -0.061% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 2,937,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.16 million in CHRA stocks shares; and NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP, currently with $13.62 million in CHRA stock with ownership of nearly 34.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charah Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Charah Solutions Inc. [NYSE:CHRA] by around 674,083 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 367,399 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,016,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,057,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,651 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 298,307 shares during the same period.