C3.ai Inc. [AI] Revenue clocked in at $172.60 million, down -50.34% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] gained 4.54% or 2.99 points to close at $68.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3550204 shares. The company report on March 9, 2021 that C3 AI to Present at FIS Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event.

President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi to present based on C3 AI and FIS partnership in Capital Markets.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, announced that its President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi will present at FIS’s Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event on March 9, 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, AI reached to a volume of 3550204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $193, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 7.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.63.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.74, while it was recorded at 64.92 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $2,952 million, or 44.50% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 16,206,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.02 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.76 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 42,849,949 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,849,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,849,949 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.