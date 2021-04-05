Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] is 8.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Brookfield Asset Management Reaches Agreement with Brookfield Property Partners to Acquire 100% of BPY Units.

—Aggregate consideration payable to the public of $6.5 billion—Unitholders can elect for each BPY unit $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A Share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, subject to pro-ration, for an aggregate consideration mix of approximately 50% cash, 42% Brookfield Class A Shares and 8% BPY preferred units—BPY’s Independent Directors Unanimously Approve Transaction.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

Over the last 12 months, BAM stock rose by 61.28%. The one-year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for BAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.24 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, BAM stock reached a trading volume of 4890269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $53.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.29.

BAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.39, while it was recorded at 45.18 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 467.31. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 456.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

BAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.