Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] Stock trading around $63.57 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.22%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Applied Molecular Transport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by AMT. In addition, AMT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to AMT from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AMT, are expected to be $105.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The one-year Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.86. The average equity rating for AMTI stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 35.20 million shares outstanding and 24.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.27K shares, AMTI stock reached a trading volume of 2433539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTI shares is $80.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is set at 7.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

AMTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.22. With this latest performance, AMTI shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.78% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.53, while it was recorded at 49.53 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AMTI is now -80.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.48. Additionally, AMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] managed to generate an average of -$832,050 per employee.Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

AMTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. go to 38.70%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,523 million, or 68.20% of AMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTI stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,663,547, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 26.15% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,611,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.59 million in AMTI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $178.17 million in AMTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTI] by around 5,920,961 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 93,923 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,947,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,962,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,791,885 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,742 shares during the same period.