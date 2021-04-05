Angi Inc. [ANGI] Stock trading around $14.66 per share: What’s Next?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 12.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.66. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Angi Inc. Acquires Additional Interest in MyBuilder.

, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) announced it acquired an additional 20 percent interest in its MyBuilder business, a leading marketplace in the United Kingdom for discovering vetted, quality tradesmen.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In connection with the acquisition, Angi will record a one-time expense, impacting Adjusted EBITDA and operating income by approximately $6 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5725374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Angi Inc. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.29%.

The market cap for ANGI stock reached $6.50 billion, with 499.91 million shares outstanding and 77.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 5725374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANGI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

Angi Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 13.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Angi Inc. [ANGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Angi Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

Insider trade positions for Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $1,139 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA with ownership of 10,603,269, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,238,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.43 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.33 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 33,379,944 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 22,730,510 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,588,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,699,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,051,134 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 16,477,022 shares during the same period.