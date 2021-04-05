Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Revenue clocked in at $447.80 million, down -23.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.29%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Anaplan Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Subscription Revenue up 26% Year-Over-Year.

Remaining Performance Obligation of $818 million, up 25% Year-Over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, PLAN stock rose by 93.45%. The one-year Anaplan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.97. The average equity rating for PLAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.74 billion, with 142.65 million shares outstanding and 131.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, PLAN stock reached a trading volume of 3447265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $83.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $87, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PLAN stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

PLAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, PLAN shares dropped by -11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.34, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 60.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anaplan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.20. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -45.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.66. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$81,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PLAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,543 million, or 99.00% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,884,617, which is approximately 2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,450,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.13 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $361.15 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 3.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 24,447,349 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 23,483,300 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 89,415,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,345,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,522,724 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,189,625 shares during the same period.