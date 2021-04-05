Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently -1.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] traded at a low on 04/01/21, posting a -1.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.08. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Altice USA to Acquire Morris Broadband.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Morris Broadband, LLC (“Morris Broadband”). The transaction will expand Altice USA’s footprint in North Carolina, where it already has a presence with its Suddenlink business, and implies an enterprise value of $310 million total for the Morris Broadband business on a debt-free and cash-free basis. Following this acquisition, North Carolina will represent the sixth largest state for Altice USA out of its 21 states of operations in terms of number of residential customers, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to invest heavily in the region with additional resources and network investments.

Morris Broadband is a rapidly growing broadband communications services company providing high-speed data, video and voice services to approximately 36,500 residential and business customers in western North Carolina. As of December 31, 2020, Morris Broadband passed approximately 89,000 homes throughout growing communities including Hendersonville, Franklin, Sylva, Nebo and West Jefferson with broadband penetration of approximately 35%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6196569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altice USA Inc. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $9.32 billion, with 290.57 million shares outstanding and 179.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 6196569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $41.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.66 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.49, while it was recorded at 32.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.30 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 57.70%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $9,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 31,000,000, which is approximately 3.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,326,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.32 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $464.05 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -12.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 45,840,087 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 96,863,147 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 138,249,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,952,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,983,606 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 20,753,424 shares during the same period.