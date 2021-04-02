Market cap of Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN] reaches 250.55M – now what?

Union Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ: LATN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.05 during the day while it closed the day at $10.05. The company report on April 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Union Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – LATN).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Union Acquisition Corp. II (“Union II” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:LATN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Union II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Procaps Group, a Leading Global Pharmaceutical Technology and Healthcare Company, and result in Procaps Group becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Union II shareholders will retain ownership of only 17% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Union II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Union Acquisition Corp. II stock has also gained 0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LATN stock has declined by -0.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.52% and lost -3.37% year-on date.

The market cap for LATN stock reached $250.55 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 20.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 229.82K shares, LATN reached a trading volume of 5041229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

LATN stock trade performance evaluation

Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, LATN shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LATN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Union Acquisition Corp. II [LATN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $172 million, or 66.90% of LATN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LATN stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,441,184, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.92% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,771,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.81 million in LATN stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $16.53 million in LATN stock with ownership of nearly -2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Union Acquisition Corp. II [NASDAQ:LATN] by around 2,371,937 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 410,389 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,376,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,158,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LATN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,098 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 155,177 shares during the same period.