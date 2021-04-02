DXC Technology Company [DXC] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.26 at the close of the session, up 0.39%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that DXC Technology Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced that the previously announced cash tender offers (the “tender offers”) by the Company to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”), expired at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 22, 2021 (the “expiration time”). At the expiration time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. This excludes $60,000 aggregate principal amount of the CSC Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offers.

DXC Technology Company stock is now 21.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXC Stock saw the intraday high of $31.94 and lowest of $31.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.25, which means current price is +29.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, DXC reached a trading volume of 5118352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DXC Technology Company [DXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DXC Technology Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for DXC Technology Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DXC stock performed recently?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.63. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for DXC Technology Company [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.30, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading, and 21.90 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Company [DXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Company [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. DXC Technology Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.43.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.19. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Company [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$38,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.DXC Technology Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DXC Technology Company posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Company go to -9.11%.

Insider trade positions for DXC Technology Company [DXC]

There are presently around $6,638 million, or 86.40% of DXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,548,425, which is approximately 0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,589,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.34 million in DXC stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $333.06 million in DXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DXC Technology Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC] by around 21,932,968 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 22,077,998 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 168,335,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,346,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,281,734 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,317 shares during the same period.