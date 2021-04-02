Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $115

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Datadog First to Launch Windows Server Monitoring of Live Traffic.

Datadog Empowers DevOps Teams to Monitor the Performance of their Application Dependencies for Windows Server.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced the extension of Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) to Windows. Datadog NPM now monitors the performance of network communications between applications running on Windows Server and Linux, providing seamless network visibility across cloud environments, on-premises data centers, and operating systems.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 131.63%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.69. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.90 billion, with 304.08 million shares outstanding and 204.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 5207101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $123.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $125, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 240.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.87, while it was recorded at 79.26 for the last single week of trading, and 93.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,679 million, or 74.80% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,271,140, which is approximately 5.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,140,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $851.68 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 24.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 39,940,512 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 15,009,173 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 109,189,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,138,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,888,646 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,591 shares during the same period.