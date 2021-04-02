Barclays slashes price target on Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] – find out why.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] traded at a high on 03/31/21, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.16. The company report on March 11, 2021 that 2020 K-1 Tax Package Availability for ETRN Subsidiary.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (previously NYSE: EQM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), announced that its 2020 unitholder tax package is now available online. Mailing of EQM tax packages is expected to begin on March 11, 2021. Information for accessing EQM tax packages online is as follows:.

Former EQM investors can access their tax package and Schedule K-1 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/eqm or by visiting the Investors page of the Equitrans Midstream website at https://ir.equitransmidstream.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5053532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at 4.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for ETRN stock reached $3.38 billion, with 432.51 million shares outstanding and 380.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 5053532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.83 and a Gross Margin at +68.43. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.01.

Return on Total Capital for ETRN is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.16. Additionally, ETRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] managed to generate an average of $548,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $3,236 million, or 93.10% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 47,140,572, which is approximately 6.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,925,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.63 million in ETRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $294.07 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 3.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 46,445,505 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 50,240,990 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 299,842,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,528,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,017,678 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,189,665 shares during the same period.