Athersys Inc. [ATHX] moved up 9.76: Why It’s Important

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.76%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Athersys Reports That Healios Has Completed Enrollment in the ONE-BRIDGE Study of MultiStem® for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in Japan.

Off-the-shelf stem cell therapy has potential to enhance recovery for ARDS patients.

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) announced that its partner HEALIOS K.K. (Healios) has completed enrollment in the ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan evaluating MultiStem® (invimestrocel) in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by pneumonia.

Over the last 12 months, ATHX stock dropped by -40.00%. The average equity rating for ATHX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $370.78 million, with 198.37 million shares outstanding and 178.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, ATHX stock reached a trading volume of 5128203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 741.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1146, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1347 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5439.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5469.79.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -283.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ATHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$812,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ATHX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 28.00% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,712,668, which is approximately 4.048% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,160,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.29 million in ATHX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.42 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -19.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 4,189,226 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,272 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 43,026,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,340,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,170 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 522,102 shares during the same period.