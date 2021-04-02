Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain 30.20% so far this year. What now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 0.41% on the last trading session, reaching $26.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc to Host Earnings Call.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75749.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. represents 88.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.38 billion with the latest information. ASO stock price has been found in the range of $24.50 to $27.6554.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 5032264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $27.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.43, while it was recorded at 25.34 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $2,224 million, or 91.60% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 61,587,301, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,143,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.84 million in ASO stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $47.23 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 82,395,672 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,395,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,395,672 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.