why Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Delcath Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: DCTH] slipped around -3.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.42 at the close of the session, down -23.71%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Delcath Systems, Inc. Shares Additional Information Regarding FOCUS Trial Power Calculation.

20.1% Lower Bound of Preliminary ORR Analysis Exceeds Required 8.3% Threshold.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, provided additional information regarding the power calculation for the Phase 3 FOCUS trial of HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM).

Delcath Systems Inc. stock is now -30.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DCTH Stock saw the intraday high of $15.04 and lowest of $11.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.18, which means current price is +6.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 117.15K shares, DCTH reached a trading volume of 8251515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCTH shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Delcath Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Delcath Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on DCTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delcath Systems Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has DCTH stock performed recently?

Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.79. With this latest performance, DCTH shares dropped by -35.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.27 for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.71, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1209.37 and a Gross Margin at -58.73. Delcath Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -561.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] managed to generate an average of -$269,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Delcath Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delcath Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]

There are presently around $25 million, or 38.80% of DCTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCTH stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 351,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.37 million in DCTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.08 million in DCTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delcath Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Delcath Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:DCTH] by around 1,903,959 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 59,220 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 52,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,015,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCTH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,885,246 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,340 shares during the same period.