Wall Street Analyst Initiated UDR Inc. [UDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] slipped around -0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.86 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that UDR Prices Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $306 million, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below.

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

UDR Inc. stock is now 14.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UDR Stock saw the intraday high of $44.405 and lowest of $42.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.03, which means current price is +19.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 5540080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UDR Inc. [UDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $45.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $35 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UDR shares from 39 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 70.25.

How has UDR stock performed recently?

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.13, while it was recorded at 44.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.59 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.86. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.92. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for UDR Inc. [UDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

Insider trade positions for UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $12,891 million, or 99.35% of UDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,219,245, which is approximately -0.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 35,840,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.37 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 32,312,114 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 26,103,634 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 235,489,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,905,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,835,675 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,700,169 shares during the same period.