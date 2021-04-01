United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] Is Currently 6.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] gained 6.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that United States Antimony Corporation Announces Receipt of Warning Letter from NYSE American.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony announced that on February 18, 2021 it received a letter from NYSE Regulation (“NYSE Regulation”, and such letter, the “Letter”), which Letter serves as a Warning Letter as provided under Section 1009(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). The basis for the Letter is that the Company sold shares of its common stock in a manner that violated Sections 301 and 713 of the Company Guide. Trading in the Company’s common stock has been halted since before the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, as NYSE Regulation has assessed these rule violations.

United States Antimony Corporation represents 73.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.78 million with the latest information. UAMY stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.60M shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 8328029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 303.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2240, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6428 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.60% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 805,988, which is approximately 30.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO, holding 678,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.68 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,228,333 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 974,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,383,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,586,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 720,434 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 901,814 shares during the same period.