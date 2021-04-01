Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] is 161.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] traded at a high on 03/31/21, posting a 1.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Schneider Electric and Workbench Energy Partner to Bring Energy Management Solutions to Large-Scale Electrical Users in Ontario.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 13744442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stands at 11.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.93%.

The market cap for TRCH stock reached $284.58 million, with 145.31 million shares outstanding and 119.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.09M shares, TRCH reached a trading volume of 13744442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1422.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has TRCH stock performed recently?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, TRCH shares dropped by -30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 594.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 365.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2574, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8737 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]

There are presently around $13 million, or 4.90% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,026,300, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,399,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.57 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 989,131 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 185,063 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,901,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,075,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,973 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 109,899 shares during the same period.