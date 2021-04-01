The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Revenue clocked in at $12.11 billion, up 22.10% YTD: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $64.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2021 that New Schwab Data: Pandemic Reveals Demand for Virtual and Self-Serve 401(k) Education.

Workers prefer holistic personal finance help over plan-specific topics.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

New data from Schwab Retirement Plan Services reveals worker preferences in retirement education that can help employers more effectively support their employees’ financial health in post-pandemic times.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.85 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.82 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $63.98 to $65.0686.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 6157198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $66.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $68, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 39 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.32.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.07, while it was recorded at 64.77 for the last single week of trading, and 45.90 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.24.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $103,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 9.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $101,096 million, or 74.20% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,492,117, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,096,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.26 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.64 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -9.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 670 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 127,941,246 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 203,997,323 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 1,229,152,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,561,091,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,305,514 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 76,209,646 shares during the same period.