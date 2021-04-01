Team Inc. [TISI] Revenue clocked in at $852.50 million, up 5.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.715 during the day while it closed the day at $11.53. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

Team Inc. stock has also gained 19.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TISI stock has inclined by 6.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.14% and gained 5.78% year-on date.

The market cap for TISI stock reached $355.59 million, with 30.75 million shares outstanding and 29.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.15K shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 2233024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Team Inc. [TISI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TISI shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TISI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TISI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TISI stock trade performance evaluation

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.11. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Team Inc. [TISI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.32 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. Team Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.82.

Return on Total Capital for TISI is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Team Inc. [TISI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.04. Additionally, TISI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Team Inc. [TISI] managed to generate an average of -$43,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Team Inc. [TISI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Team Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

Team Inc. [TISI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $258 million, or 94.90% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,710,798, which is approximately 3.061% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,507,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.95 million in TISI stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $21.14 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly 13.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 2,346,661 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,053,723 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,533,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,934,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,461 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 420,455 shares during the same period.