Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: QELL] jumped around 0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.14 at the close of the session, up 2.22%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Qell Acquisition Corp. (“QELL” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:QELL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which QELL, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Lilium GmbH (“Lilium”), positioned to be the global leader in regional electric air mobility, with the development of its electric vertical take-off and landing jet, and result in Lilium becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, QELL shareholders will retain ownership of only 11% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the QELL Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, QELL reached a trading volume of 8222959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qell Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.39

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading.

Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Qell Acquisition Corp. [QELL]

50 institutional holders increased their position in Qell Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:QELL] by around 16,014,060 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,014,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QELL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,014,060 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.