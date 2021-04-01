Needham lifts Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ: PCVX] loss -17.91% or -4.07 points to close at $18.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1192252 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Vaxcyte Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“The past year has been transformational for Vaxcyte and I am pleased with the multiple milestones we have achieved on the path to submit our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VAX-24, our 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), the progress of our other pipeline programs, and the addition of new leadership team members,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “While our team has completed several additional key steps to support the IND application submission for VAX-24, in light of the combination of ongoing work to manufacture the 24 conjugated drug substances, capacity constraints at our contract manufacturing organization and, to a lesser degree, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing the expected timing of our VAX-24 IND application submission to between January and June 2022.”.

It opened the trading session at $19.00, the shares rose to $19.89 and dropped to $17.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCVX points out that the company has recorded -63.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 405.43K shares, PCVX reached to a volume of 1192252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]:

Needham have made an estimate for Vaxcyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Vaxcyte Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PCVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxcyte Inc. is set at 2.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

Trading performance analysis for PCVX stock

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.12. With this latest performance, PCVX shares dropped by -27.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.96, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading.

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PCVX is now -94.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, PCVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Vaxcyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vaxcyte Inc. go to 11.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vaxcyte Inc. [PCVX]

There are presently around $788 million, or 89.80% of PCVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,642,405, which is approximately 19.867% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,941,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.2 million in PCVX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $78.31 million in PCVX stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxcyte Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxcyte Inc. [NASDAQ:PCVX] by around 6,699,456 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,194,750 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 33,352,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,246,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCVX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,676 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,827 shares during the same period.