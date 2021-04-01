MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] Is Currently -1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] loss -1.21% or -0.05 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 5334729 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Earnings continue to stabilize as financing initiatives are implemented.

$50.7 million of accretive common stock repurchases.

It opened the trading session at $4.10, the shares rose to $4.17 and dropped to $4.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFA points out that the company has recorded 50.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -307.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, MFA reached to a volume of 5334729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFA shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for MFA Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MFA Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MFA Financial Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for MFA stock

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, MFA shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +82.34. MFA Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.22.

Return on Total Capital for MFA is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.77. Additionally, MFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] managed to generate an average of -$11,923,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MFA Financial Inc. posted -2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,542.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFA.

An analysis of insider ownership at MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 62.40% of MFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,017,854, which is approximately 7.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,383,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.57 million in MFA stocks shares; and STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $173.2 million in MFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MFA Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA] by around 86,532,399 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 33,834,336 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 161,685,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,052,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,732,545 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 25,518,112 shares during the same period.