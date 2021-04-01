Metromile Inc. [MILE] Revenue clocked in at $31.16 million, down -33.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] closed the trading session at $10.29 on 03/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.04, while the highest price level was $11.44. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Metromile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced financial results of Metromile Operating Company (formerly MetroMile, Inc.) for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 in its shareholder letter. The letter is accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com.

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.83 percent and weekly performance of -22.86 percent. The stock has performed -28.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, MILE reached to a volume of 1929135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.85.

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: Insider Ownership positions

49 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 11,099,499 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,099,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,099,499 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.