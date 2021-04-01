Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 47.28M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.79 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Vinco Ventures to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on April 12, 2021 and Provide Update to ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Merger.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) (“Vinco”), a mergers and acquisition company focused on the digital media space, announced it will complete its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on or before April 9, 2021, and host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results on April 12, 2021.

Vinco 2020 Year-End Conference Call.

Vinco Ventures Inc. stock has also loss -18.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBIG stock has inclined by 71.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.55% and gained 86.13% year-on date.

The market cap for BBIG stock reached $47.28 million, with 9.32 million shares outstanding and 6.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 5766798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.27. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.87.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -37.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.59. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$253,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 329,973, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 93,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in BBIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52000.0 in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 96,493 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 49,853 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 306,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,909 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,610 shares during the same period.