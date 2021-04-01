Market cap of Taoping Inc. [TAOP] reaches 97.11M – now what?

Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ: TAOP] traded at a low on 03/31/21, posting a -6.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.41. The company report on March 31, 2021 that TAOP Signs Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Render Lake Tech Ltd. and Launches NFT Division.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Genie Global Limited. (“Genie Global”) to acquire 51% equity interest in Genie Global’s wholly owned subsidiary, Render Lake Tech Ltd. (“Render Lake”).

Founded in Ontario, Canada in 2019, Render Lake is a cloud infrastructure service provider committed to provide high-performance cloud computing solutions for special effects companies. Through its network of Trusted Partner Network (TPN)-compliant data centers, Render Lake provides comprehensive cloud solutions and develops cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud computing, NFT (Non-Fungible Token), and cloud gaming businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15704708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taoping Inc. stands at 25.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.66%.

The market cap for TAOP stock reached $97.11 million, with 7.08 million shares outstanding and 6.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, TAOP reached a trading volume of 15704708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taoping Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.34.

Taoping Inc. [TAOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, TAOP shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 273.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Taoping Inc. [TAOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taoping Inc. [TAOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.25 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Taoping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.98.

Return on Total Capital for TAOP is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.40. Additionally, TAOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taoping Inc. [TAOP] managed to generate an average of -$45,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Taoping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taoping Inc. go to 23.00%.

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.30% of TAOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAOP stocks are: SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 155,000, which is approximately 25.812% of the company’s market cap and around 39.21% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in TAOP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $97000.0 in TAOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taoping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Taoping Inc. [NASDAQ:TAOP] by around 110,780 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 123,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAOP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,862 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.