Market cap of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] reaches 254.57M – now what?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] plunged by -$1.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.5999 during the day while it closed the day at $10.29. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Clever Leaves Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

– Q4 and Full Year 2020 Revenue Increases 28% and 55%, Respectively -.

– Continued Growth in Commercial Partnerships and Global Distribution Network Provides Operational Momentum for 2021 -.

The market cap for CLVR stock reached $254.57 million, with 24.74 million shares outstanding and 19.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 1451355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.34.

CLVR stock trade performance evaluation

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.43 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -504.60.

Return on Total Capital for CLVR is now -51.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.13. Additionally, CLVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 19.10% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,478,079, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, holding 406,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 million in CLVR stocks shares; and WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, currently with $3.18 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly 208.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 4,459,709 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 17,814,090 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,524,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250,893 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 16,621,976 shares during the same period.